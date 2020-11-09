First Mekong-US Partnership Ministerial Meeting held virtually

The first Mekong-US Partnership Ministerial Meeting was held virtually on September 11 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun (on behalf of US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo). Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh co-chairs the first Mekong-US Partnership Ministerial Meeting (Photo: VNA) The meeting also saw the participation of the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand, and the ASEAN Secretary-General. The meeting officially announced the upgrade of cooperation to the Mekong-US Partnership (MUSP) based on the successes of the Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI) established in 2009, laying a foundation for upholding potential of the partnership and effectively contributing to the sustainable development and prosperity in the region in the new period. It affirmed the good friendship and successes of cooperation between the Mekong nations and the US in sustainable management of water sources, environmental protection, response to natural disasters, healthcare, education and regional connectivity. For cooperation orientations in the upcoming time, the ministers held that amid challenges and opportunities the Mekong Sub-region is facing, the Mekong-US partnership should focus on the target of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region and… Read full this story

