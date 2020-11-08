FIFA offer cash bailout for Vietnamese football

Football’s governing body will pay a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations in Southeast Asia (SEA). FIFA will pay US$1.5 million to support Vietnamese football. — Photo baodautu.vn The cash-offer from FIFA will include a payment to Vietnam, in order to offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Part of the package, worth $500,000, will be used to develop women’s football. Le Hoai Anh, general secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said the money is necessary for the member associations. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, football games were suspended causing a deficit in revenue related to television rights, ticket sales, and sponsorship deals. FIFA’s support will help countries maintain operations and continue to invest in targeted projects. Around $500,000 will be given out in early September and more at the beginning of 2021. From 2001, VFF has been granted US$200,000 a year by FIFA to support member unions in developing countries. Part of this grant was used to build its headquarters in 2001, build a training ground at the Việt Nam Youth Football Training Centre and invest in youth football. This annual payment is not related to the latest disbursement of funds FIFA will allocate. — VNS… Read full this story

