Young people attends a kimchi making competition as part of the 2020 Korea Kimchi Festival. — Photo from Korea Kimchi Festival Fanpage HÀ NỘI – A festival dedicated to the Korea’s national dish, kimchi, will be held on Sunday, November 22 at the stadium of the Hà Nội University. Celebrating the 28th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and South Korea, the 2020 Korea Kimchi Festival is a chance to learn about the iconic dish which plays an important role in Korean culture. Visitors will also have the chance to make kimchi by themselves together with hundreds of other people. A cooking contest using kimchi as a main ingredient will be included in the festival’s agenda. The event will also include a talk featuring the Korean Youtubers HanQuocBros HQB who are known by their videos about their culinary experiences in Việt Nam. The organiser expects the festival will welcome about 600 people, mostly are students and young people. The 2020 Korea Kimchi Festival will take place from 8am until 1pm at Hà Nội University, 9 Nguyễn Trãi Road, Thanh Xuân District. VNS

Festival dedicates to Korean kimchi have 254 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.