Coronavirus: ‘Deadly resurgence’ if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns

Countries should be cautious about lifting lockdown measures, the World Health Organization says. Lifting coronavirus lockdown measures too early could spark a "deadly resurgence" in infections, the World Health Organization chief has warned. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries should be cautious about easing restrictions, even as some struggle with the economic impact. He said there had been a "welcome slowing" of the epidemics in some European countries. But there is an "alarming acceleration" in other countries including in Africa. Globally there are 1.6 million cases of coronavirus and 97,000 deaths. Dr Tedros said the WHO was working with countries to form strategies for easing restrictions. "I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions. WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone," he told a virtual news conference in Geneva. "At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly." It comes as the government in Spain, one of the world's worst-hit countries, prepares to allow some non-essential workers in sectors including construction and factory production to return to their jobs on Monday.

