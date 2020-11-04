Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19

The two companies plan to add contact tracing to their operating systems so no extra apps are needed. Apple and Google are jointly developing technology to alert people if they have recently come into contact with others found to be infected with coronavirus. They hope to initially help third-party contact-tracing apps run efficiently. But ultimately, they aim to do away with the need to download dedicated apps, to encourage the practice. The two companies believe their approach – designed to keep users, whose participation would be voluntary, anonymous – addresses privacy concerns. Their contact-tracing method would work by using a smartphone’s Bluetooth signals to determine to whom the owner had recently been in proximity for long enough to have established contagion a risk. If one of those people later tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, a warning would be sent to the original handset owner. No GPS location data or personal information would be recorded. “Privacy, transparency and consent are of utmost importance in this effort and we look forward to building this functionality in consultation with interested stakeholders,” Apple and Google said in a joint statement. “We will openly publish information about our work for others to analyse.” US… Read full this story

