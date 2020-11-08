Can Gio Biosphere: the ‘green lung’ that protects HCM City

After nearly 20 years of restoration, Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve has become the “green lung” of HCM City, contributing to improved air quality and reduced environmental pollution in the city. A view of Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in HCM City’s Can Gio District. The People’s Committee of HCM City last month organised a seminar to review the reserve’s achievements and conservation efforts in the face of urbanisation and climate change, with the aim of building a “green wall” to protect the city’s environment. Located 50km southeast of the city centre, the reserve covering more than 75,000ha was recognised in 2000 by UNESCO as the first Mangrove Biosphere Reserve in Vietnam and a member of the global biosphere reserve network. Huynh Duc Hoan, head of the reserve’s Forest Protection Management Board, said the mangrove forest has a special environment comprising watershed, terrestrial, freshwater, and saltwater ecosystems. The forest plays an important role in limiting damage caused by storms and floods, reducing up to 50 per cent of the impact of energy from ocean waves, preventing rising sea levels, and protecting local households and infrastructure along the coasts. The forest’s trees also provide firewood and raw material for production of pulp, particle boards and planks. The bark of the trees can be used to produce tannin for dyeing fabric to make glue, while leaves of mắm (Avicennia) trees are used to feed cattle. Some parts… Read full this story

