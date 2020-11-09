Businesses race against the clock to issue bonds

Large corporations are rushing to seek capital through bond issuances before a new regulation, with stricter requirements, takes effect. VinSmart, a subsidiary of Vingroup of the US dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, has announced a plan to issue corporate bonds worth VND3 trillion through private issuance campaigns. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao The biggest issuers included BIDV (VND15 trillion) Vinhomes (VND12 trillion), TNR Holdings Vietnam (VND9.7 trillion), HD Bank and Sovico Group, (VND8.5 trillion and VND8 trillion, respectively) and VP Bank of Ngo Chi Dung (VND7 trillion). Decree 81, released on July 9, which supplements some provisions to the Decree 163, sets higher requirements on issuers and intermediary institutions when conducting private issuance campaigns. There are no new requirements on investors. Analysts therefore believe that credit will become the major capital channel for enterprises, especially real estate firms. D. Anh Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors The new wave of Covid-19 infections has caused heavy pressure on the country’s economy. Corporate bond issuance expected to drop after new policies take effect Warnings from management agencies plus new policies that take effect soon will make it more difficult to issue corporate bonds, a capital mobilization channel that was worth $8.5… Read full this story

