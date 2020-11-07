Australia commits additional AU$ 2 million of humanitarian support for Vietnam

The commitment was made on a phone call between Australia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Senator Marise Payne, and Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pham Binh Minh, on Thursday. (Photo for illustration) Earlier, the Australian Government had provided AU$ 100,000 of humanitarian aid for Vietnam. In a wide-ranging discussion, the ministers talked about the strengthening ties between the two countries. They agreed that the two sides support each other through challenging times, work to enhance economic ties and collaborate in dealing with global and regional challenges, including COVID-19 response and recovery. Senator Payne also expressed Australia’s condolences to the Vietnamese people over their tragic loss of life and extensive damage caused by the recent floods and landslides. Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, H.E Ms Robyn Mudie, said Australia’s humanitarian aid, contributing to the local ongoing relief efforts in Vietnam’s central provinces, will be allotted by the humanitarian partners of the Australian Humanitarian Partnership that are already working to support affected communities on the ground, including UNICEF and non-government organizations. “The relationship between Vietnam and Australia will always be strong in the face of challenges,” Ambassador Mudie said. “When Australia experienced devastating bushfires last summer,… Read full this story

