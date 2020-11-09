In the framework of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM 53), the ASEAN – US Ministerial Meeting and the ASEAN – Canada Ministerial Meeting were held online on September 10. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh attended and delivered speeches at the two functions. The ASEAN – US Ministerial Meeting is held online in the framework of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting. Photos: VNA Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attends and gives a speech at the ASEAN – US Ministerial Meeting. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks at the ASEAN – US Ministerial Meeting. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the ASEAN – US Ministerial Meeting. Photos: VNA US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the ASEAN – US Ministerial Meeting. The ASEAN – Canada Ministerial Meeting is held online in the framework of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks at the ASEAN – Canada Ministerial Meeting. Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks at the ASEAN – Canada Foreign Ministers Meeting. Photos: VNA VNA AMM-53, related meetings in photos The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’… Read full this story

AMM 53: ASEAN ministerial meetings with US, Canada have 268 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at November 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.