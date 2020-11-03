A commune full of stilt houses

Quynh Son Commune of Bac Son District in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son has six villages with around 1,800 people (99% of which are from the Tay ethnic minority). Over 400 Tay households (accounting for 90% of the whole community) live in traditional stilt houses which have two floors made of wood, bamboo and double roof tiles. In a traditional stilt house of the Tay ethnic minority, the first floor is often used to store agricultural products and keep animals, while the second floor is the living space. In recent years, many households in the Quynh Son Commune have built more modern stilt houses with the first floor used for keeping motorcycles, televisions and refrigerators. With an impressive cultural identity and unique traditional architecture, many stilt houses have also been built to serve community-based tourism activities. Quynh Son Commune of stilt houses seen from above. Concrete roads to the villages The newly-built stilt house of a well-off family Visitors joining art activities in stilt houses Nong Luc Temple in Bac Son District bears the traditional architecture of the Tay ethnic people’s stilt houses. Hai Duong (Nhan Dan) Rock stilt houses of Tay ethnic people in Cao Bang province… Read full this story

