Vietnamese authors release pandemic-themed books

Những Ngày Cách Ly (Social Distancing Days), a new book by author Bui Quang Thang, is among the pandemic-themed books that have recently been released to offer readers an overview of life in Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo courtesy of the publisher Bui Quang Thang has introduced his new fiction titled Những Ngày Cách Ly (Social Distancing Days), published by the HCM City General Publishing House. The 160-page book revolves around the life of a young woman named Hoang Cuc during a pandemic. Its themes are about love, lifestyle and thoughts of young people, as well as their kindnesses and mistakes. Thang wrote the book during social distancing in April. It took him 12 days to finish. It is based on what has happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. "My book shows that in life, there are challenges and difficulties and people have no choice but to face them. There are also opportunities for us to look back at ourselves, and understand more about ourselves and life," said Thang. Unlike Những Ngày Cách Ly, Đi Qua Hai Mùa Dịch (Two Epidemics) and "Cô Vy" Tự Sự – Gió Và Tình Yêu Vẫn Thổi (Monologue about…

