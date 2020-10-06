Vietnam will ship 60,000 tons of rice to the Philippines after it won part of a 300,000-ton government-to-government rice tender held on June 8, which also saw the participation of India, Thailand and Myanmar, Nguyen Van Thanh, director of Phuoc Thanh IV rice company, told the Saigon Times on June 9. Farmers harvest rice in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang. Vietnam has won a deal to ship 60,000 tons of rice to the Philippines – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH However, the Philippines only purchased a combined volume of 189,000 tons of rice, which is much lower than its target, as suppliers offered prices higher than the country’s projected price. The Philipines may hold further tenders to purchase the remaining volume of 111,000 tons of rice to meet its target. Vietnam will ship 60,000 tons of rice at US$497.3 per ton, which is higher than that offered by its rival suppliers. Of this, Vietnam will ship 45,000 tons to the Manila port and the remaining to the Davao port. Among the suppliers, India won a deal to supply the largest volume of rice at 96,000 tons to the ports in the Philippines, at prices ranging from US$484.7 to US$485.7 per… Read full this story

Vietnam wins deal to supply 60,000 tons of rice to the Philippines have 291 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 6, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.