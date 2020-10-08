Vietnam, US mark a quarter century of normalization

Remarkable milestone A quarter century has passed since US President Bill Clinton and Vietnamese Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet officially declared normalization of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations (July 12, 1995-July 12, 2020). Thanks to tireless efforts of the two sides, Vietnam and the US have become friends and comprehensive partners in all fields. The two countries have built a partnership and friendship founded on shared interests, mutual respect, and people-to-people ties, said US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in a special video message he taped for the Vietnamese people. He pointed to increasing trade and investment ties, strategic cooperation, and collaboration in resolving humanitarian issues and war legacies. In recent years, the two countries have strengthened and expanded the comprehensive partnership, based on a shared vision of a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific region, as well as respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political systems, Pompeo said. The two economies are becoming increasingly supplementary and supportive. The US remains the biggest importer of Vietnamese products, with key items being seafood, textiles, footwear and farm produce. Meanwhile, Vietnam has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets of US exports. Regarding investment, the US is the 11th largest investor in… Read full this story

