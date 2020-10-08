VIETNAM’S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 10

Rubberwood panels temporarily taxed at zero Deputy Director of the Viet Nam Customs, Luu Manh Tuong, at the meeting. — Photo baochinhphu.vn A delegation led by Deputy Director of the Viet Nam Customs Luu Manh Tuong had a dialogue with enterprises, business associations and agencies to determine the HS code application for rubberwood panels on Wednesday. Concluding the meeting, Tuong said the customs office continued to clearly define the production and processing process of the product in a specific, public, transparent and fair manner to determine the appropriate HS code. The classification and application of tax rates must comply with the provisions of law, and the latest provision is Circular 65/2017 on Viet Nam’s list of import and export goods and the tariff in accordance with the provisions of the Government and related legal documents, said Tuong. The application of HS codes must comply with international customs standards, he said. If they did not comply strictly, the management agency arbitrarily applied the wrong HS code so enterprises did not have to pay taxes which would violate regulations and customs officers would be disciplined, while enterprises will be subject to tax arrears, he noted. However, to help enterprises solve problems, the… Read full this story

