Vietnam allows Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang

Vietnam has approved Japan’s proposal to open a consular general in the central city of Da Nang, the biggest city in Central Vietnam, after a meeting between the countries’ top diplomats this week.

Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh in Hanoi on Jan 6. Photo: MOFA

The news was announced at a press briefing after talks between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in Hanoi during the Japanese top diplomat’s three-day visit Vietnam beginning on January 5.

Currently, Japan has an embassy in Hanoi and a consulate general in Ho Chi Minh City.

Minh took the occasion to ask the Japanese Government to simplify procedures for granting visas to Vietnamese citizens, according to Dan Tri newspaper.

The top diplomats agreed to step up coordination at multilateral forums and international economic linkages, including effective implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and prompt signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Speaking at the press briefing, Toshimitsu affirmed Japan pledges to fully support Vietnam when the Southeast Asian country undertakes the ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council this year.

Japan also commits to support Vietnam’s development through specific projects, Toshimitsu said.

Dragon Bridge in Da Nang

Da Nang is one of the localities in Vietnam which Japan has paid significant attention to. The number of Japanese investors in the city has risen sharply over the past few years.

According to the provincial authorities, many Japanese investors, such as Mikazuki, TODA, Mode Planning Japan, Sumitomo Mitsui Bank, Mitsui & Co, Fujikura Automotive and Mitsubishi, have worked with local authorities to seek investment opportunities in the city.

Meanwhile, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has supported a number of projects in this city, including smart city, urban development, water management, urban transport, water supply, sewage and drainage, and waste treatment. Dtinews

