Various activities commemorate the anniversary of Hung Kings’ passing

A progrmme commemorating the anniversary of Hung Kings passing, the national ancestors, and Hung Kings Temple Festival will be held from March 24 to April 2 at a national level.
|
The 2020 Hung Kings Temple Festival will be held from March 24 to April 2.
A range of ceremonies are scheduled for the events, including rituals commemorating the anniversary of the nation’s Great Father Lac Long Quan passing and paying tribute to the nations Great Mother Au Co; localities’ will also offer incense to Hung Kings, and a palanquin procession, among others.
There will also be various cultural, sports and tourism activities such as an art programme to open the Hung Kings Temple Festival; exhibitions; cultural camps; bronze drum beating; dragon dancing; art performances by art troupes from the provinces participating the Festival; performances of Xoan singing (a community performance art from northern Vietnam); puppetry shows at Van Lang park lake and Hung Kings Temple.
In addition, the traditional tennis tournament – Hung Kings cup, the introduction of global martial arts, and a fair for agricultural products with traditional culinary culture are expected to attract numerous visitors.
The annual events aim to honour the nation’s cultural values as well as pay tribute to the great contributions by Hung Kings and the ancestors who dedicated themselves to national construction and defence.
The programme will contribute to consolidating and promoting the national unity bloc. Nhan Dan
Traces of Hung Kings’ culture in Thang Long-Hanoi
The first Hung King ruled Vietnam in 2879 BC. Cultural traces of the Hung King era, which ended in 258 BC, are still being discovered in the ruins of Vietnam’s former imperial citadel in Hanoi.
- NIA remembers the late Hon. Malcolm Guishard on 11th anniversary of his passing
- Builder files lien against King Center over nine loads of concrete
- Descendants of Hawaii’s first Japanese immigrants mark 150th anniversary
- Graduates studied leadership principles of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Punjab CM Writes To Modi For Central Assistance For 550th Birth Anniversary Celebrations O
- Calls for China to Face Ghosts of its Past on Tiananmen Anniversary
- It’s doctors’ orders at King's Lynn 5k parkrun
- Kings congratulate Warriors on championship with hilarious tweet
- Brit WW2 veterans attend official service of remembrance at Bayeux Cemetery during D-Day 74th anniversary commemorations
- Morocco’s King Supervises in Person the Airlifting of Humanitarian aid to Gaza