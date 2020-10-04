Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong is one of the latest three players taking part in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19. Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong of Vietnam join hundreds of Asian players in the AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign to raise awareness of coronavirus. — VNA/VNS Photo The two other players are Seyed Jalal Hosseini from Iran and Sameh Maraabeh of Palestine. “If we all decide to self-quarantine and stay at home for a while, we can break the chain and live together for a long time,” said Hosseini. Maraabeh advises everyone, especially players, to stay at home and keep training. He hopes everyone will get well soon. The beloved Vietnamese striker is the second Vietnamese player to appear in the AFC’s campaign, which continues to receive strong support from hundreds of players and officials. “If there was ever a time in our history to display unity and resilience, the time is now. All of us are in this together and we need to show respect, compassion and kindness to one another by doing our part to follow the rules of the health authorities,” he was quoted as saying on the AFC’s website. “I want to thank the AFC for giving… Read full this story

Striker Cong Phuong joins AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against COVID-19 have 300 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.