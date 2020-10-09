The border commune of Y Ty, in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, is well-known as an ideal place to enjoy the dazzling beauty of terraced paddy fields and clouds as it is located on a rocky mountain with an altitude of more than 2,000m, leaning against Nhiu Co San mountain. Located in the heart of the spectacular Nhiu Co San mountain range, Y Ty Commune is situated at an altitude of over 2,000 metres above sea level in Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province. The place is praised as the best terraced rice fields not only in Vietnam but also in the world. Photos: VNA Between late August and early September is the harvest time. It is also the time when the rice fields change colour into yellow. The whole field is covered with the honey-yellow color of the ripen rice and extending to the infinity. Between late August and early September is the harvest time. It is also the time when the rice fields change colour into yellow. The whole field is covered with the honey-yellow color of the ripen rice and extending to the infinity. Travelling to rice terraces in this time, visitors are definitely appealed… Read full this story

Season of ripening rice in Y Ty Commune have 292 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.