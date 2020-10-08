Real estate market: big investors prefer M&A deals

The real estate market is facing difficulties because of both Covid-19 and legal problems. Businesses with powerful financial capability are now hunting for land and projects, reported Doanh Nhan Sai Gon. Mitsubishi Corporation and Nomura Real Estate last January announced a deal to acquire 80 percent of shares of a project covering an area of 26 hectares in HCM City. Besides, the company is also planning buy more land plots, while hurrying up to wrap up the transfer of Gem Premium project in HCM City to Dat Xanh Group. The real estate market is facing difficulties because of both Covid-19 and legal problems. Businesses with powerful financial capability are now hunting for land and projects. Prior to that, the realtor spent trillions of dong to buy a series of projects in Quy Nhon City in Binh Dinh province, including one project in Nhon Hoi covering an area of 1,000 hectares. Danh Khoi Group is following a deal of acquiring ‘golden land’ in Da Nang City. Meanwhile, Danh Viet Group is negotiating for buying an apartment project in Binh Duong province. Many individual investors and investment funds seek offices, small- and medium-size hotels, resorts, and townhouse projects capitalized at around VND8-10… Read full this story

