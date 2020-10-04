Quarantined woman gives birth to twins in Quang Ninh

A woman gave birth to twins in a quarantined room in Quang Ninh Hospital for Obstetrics and Pediatrics, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on Wednesday. Doctors perform the surgery for the pregnant woman in a quarantined room in Quang Ninh Maternity Hospital on Wednesday. The two infants, weighing 2.8kg and 2.6kg, respectively, were born after a 20-minute caesarean section. Currently, the health of mother and two infants are stable. The woman was hospitalised on Tuesday with symptoms of abdominal pain. Doctors prepared a quarantined room for her after she told them she returned to the province from an area affected by COVID-19. Tran Thi Minh Ly, deputy director of the hospital, said the mother and two children would continue being quarantined in the hospital. They would be allowed to go home after 14 days. VNS How is life in quarantine center in Vietnam border town? More than 400 Vietnamese citizens returning from China are living a military life during 14 days of quarantine at a military barracks in the border town of Lang Son. Well-prepared meals for quarantined people South Korean people in a quarantined area in the northern city of Hai Phong are being served well-prepared meals.

