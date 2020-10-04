A woman gave birth to twins in a quarantined room in Quang Ninh Hospital for Obstetrics and Pediatrics, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on Wednesday. Doctors perform the surgery for the pregnant woman in a quarantined room in Quang Ninh Maternity Hospital on Wednesday. The two infants, weighing 2.8kg and 2.6kg, respectively, were born after a 20-minute caesarean section. Currently, the health of mother and two infants are stable. The woman was hospitalised on Tuesday with symptoms of abdominal pain. Doctors prepared a quarantined room for her after she told them she returned to the province from an area affected by COVID-19. Tran Thi Minh Ly, deputy director of the hospital, said the mother and two children would continue being quarantined in the hospital. They would be allowed to go home after 14 days. VNS How is life in quarantine center in Vietnam border town? More than 400 Vietnamese citizens returning from China are living a military life during 14 days of quarantine at a military barracks in the border town of Lang Son. Well-prepared meals for quarantined people South Korean people in a quarantined area in the northern city of Hai Phong are being served well-prepared meals.
- Fact check: Did this American woman give birth to 17 baby boys at once?
- Woman gives birth midair with crew’s help, flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata
- Infected Woman Gives Birth to Healthy Baby in Harbin
- Four times the joy! Woman gives birth to quadruplets at AIIMS in Uttarakhand
- Coronavirus-infected woman gives birth to infant with no infection
- Qatar Airways flight to Bangkok makes an emergency landing at Kolkata after woman gives birth
- Woman gives birth to baby boy mid-air
- It’s a girl! Woman gives birth on flight, crew helps with delivery
- Woman gives birth at Delta PDP rally, gets N2m
- Coronavirus-infected woman gives birth to child with no infection in E. China
Quarantined woman gives birth to twins in Quang Ninh have 303 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.