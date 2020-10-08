Domestic consumption will help the economy recover from the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic A series of supply and demand connections have been carried out recently by businesses to stimulate domestic demand. As many as 29,200 enterprises suspended their operation in H1, while 19,600 businesses were waiting for the dissolution procedures to be completed before leaving the market. As many as 29,200 enterprises suspended their operation in H1, while 19,600 businesses were waiting for the dissolution procedures to be completed before leaving the market. Meanwhile, over 7,400 enterprises completed procedures for dissolution and 22,400 were not found at the registered addresses, up by 34 percent. Kim Chi Economists warn of ‘psychological inflation’ in Vietnam The high CPI increase in the first half of the year will challenge the regulation of goods and service prices in the remaining months of the year, experts say. Businesses in HCM City’s central business districts are idle as demand is weak Many streetfront buildings in large cities that house shops that were busy in the past are idle because business activities have declined due to Covid-19.

Policies need to be timely and reasonable to stimulate demand in Vietnam have 257 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.