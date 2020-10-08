North-South expy project: Ministry says no to ineligible investors

Investors eligible to execute the North-South Expressway’s component projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) format must be financially capable, have experience and propose the lowest amount of State funding. Vehicles travel on an expressway. Investors eligible to execute the North-South Expressway’s component projects under the PPP format have to be financially capable, have previous experience and propose the lowest amount of State funding – PHOTO: VNA To assess investors, the ministry will apply a method related to the State capital contribution to the projects, which means that investors who tap the smallest amount of State funding to develop the projects will be preferred, said Bui Quang Thai, deputy head of the ministry’s PPP Department, reported Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper. After some 20 days of bidding forms being issued, the project management units under the ministry have sold 14 applications to investors who passed the first preliminary qualification round for five component projects of the expressway—the National Highway 45-Nghi Son, Nghi Son-Dien Chau, Dien Chau-Bai Vot, Nha Trang-Cam Lam and Cam Lam-Vinh Hao. After buying the bidding forms, investors will have 60 days to prepare and submit the bidding documents. The open bidding is set for September 20, after which the bidding documents… Read full this story

