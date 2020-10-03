Industry and trade sector develops green distribution system

Retail stores use AnEco biological bags instead of nylon bags Removing plastic wastes from distribution systems Since 2013, state management agencies have determined “Gradual replacement of nylon bags which are difficult to decompose by environmentally-friendly materials in the community” as a very important task. In response, the MoIT has taken specific action to step by step minimize the use of plastic wastes in production, distribution and consumption within its covered areas. Since 2017, the MoIT has implemented three tasks: researching and proposing policies to develop distribution channels for environmentally friendly products; building criteria for evaluation and certification of a green retail distribution system; and compiling notebooks on environmental management for goods distributors. Consequently, many supermarkets and commercial centers have replaced nylon bags with other eco-friendly bags. The MoIT also highly appreciated the replacement of nylon food bags by banana leaf bags and called it an effective way to contribute to ensuring a greener, cleaner living environment. Building green distribution systems The MoIT is aware that removing plastic waste from trading and distribution systems, and gradually forming green distribution systems, is a long-term task requiring time, coordination and support from various sectors and organizations, especially from the business community and consumers,… Read full this story

