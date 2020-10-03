HCM City theatres prepare for new projects

HCM City’s theatres and theatrical producers are preparing for new projects in an aim to attract audiences back to the theatre when the COVID-19 epidemic ends. Cải lương star Kim Tu Long performs in his fifth and largest live show Thánh Đường Sân Khấu (Sanctum of Cai Luong) in HCM City in October. Photo courtesy of the artist The city Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the Tran Huu Trang Cải Lương (reformed opera) Theatre is making plans for the annual Trần Hữu Trang Awards. The award, which was first organised in 1991, is the most prestigious prize in cải lương. It honoured cải lương stars like Kim Tu Long, Vu Linh, Thanh Hang and Thoại My. This year’s awards is planned to open next month, attracting veteran performers like Meritorious Artists Le Tu and Que Tran as coaches. Phan Quoc Kiet, the theatre’s director, said: “Besides Tran Huu Trang Awards, the theatre is preparing to produce two new plays to serve audiences.” The theatre will work with regional private cải lương troupes owned by artists Vu Luan, Chi Linh – Van Ha, People’s Artist Thanh Ngan and Meritorious Artist Thoai My to offer free shows to audiences… Read full this story

