Hanoi alone won’t be able to mitigate air pollution

Mitigating air pollution in Hanoi is a difficult task as pollutants are spread out in the air with no boundaries. Hanoi alone won’t be able to fulfill the task, scientists say.
Lauri Myllyvirta from Greenpeace stressed that it is necessary to apply measures to mitigate air pollution not only in Hanoi, but in neighboring areas as well, because Hanoi bears the influence from emission sources in the areas.
|Burning fuel at households is a source of pollution. Transport and coal-fired power also contribute to pollution. If only one source of pollution is cleared and the other sources still become more serious, the situation won’t improve.
Thien Nhien
The emission sources outside Hanoi make up two-thirds of PM2.5 fine dust concentrations in Hanoi, according to a survey released in October 2018 on quantifying pollution sources.
People have been advised to restrict outdoors exercise, close windows and doors, and wear protective masks to protect themselves from PM2.5 fine dust.
