Hai Phong looks for 25 foreigners in contact with 30th coronavirus case

Authorities in the northern port city of Haiphong are searching for 25 foreign tourists and six crew members who were travelling on the same ship as Vietnam’s 30th coronavirus patient. Eight foreign nationals on Vietnam Airlines Flight VN0054, with Vietnam’s 17th coronavirus patient, are placed under quarantine in Haiphong City on March 8 – PHOTO: TNO The municipal government said on Monday that 27 foreign tourists and 22 crew members had taken a trip to Lan Ha Bay on Cat Ba Island four days earlier. Among them, a 66-year-old British woman who was on the same flight as Vietnam’s 17th coronavirus patient – a 27-year-old Vietnamese woman who returned to Hanoi from London on March 2 – was confirmed on late Sunday to have contracted the virus. The tourist was the 30th Covid-19 patient in Vietnam. She travelled to the central city of Hue, where she was put under quarantine at the Hue Central Hospital on Saturday morning. She is currently in stable condition with no fever, cough or breathing difficulties, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday. “A married British couple left Haiphong for Hue. The wife was found to have been infected with the disease in the… Read full this story

