Galerie Quynh will host HCM City-based visual artist Ngo Dinh Bao Chau’s solo exhibition from August 14 to October 3. Galerie Quynh will host a solo exhibition of HCM City-based visual artist Ngo Dinh Bao Chau from August 14 to October 3. File photo from organiser’s Facebook page The exhibition Trông Thật Khác, Nhìn Thực Giống (Towards Realist Socialisation) features new works by Chau, who graduated from HCM City Fine Arts University in 2010. Chau uses painting, installation and sculpture to express her interpretation about contemporary life and social issues, and explore the true meaning of existence. Chau has participated in group shows and residency programmes in Vietnam and abroad. She has had three solo exhibitions: My Eldest Sister in 2010, Silk of Light in 2013, and Out of Nowhere in 2014. The exhibition is curated by Arlette Quynh-Anh Tran, director and curator of Post Vidai, a collection focusing on the transitional development of contemporary Vietnamese art. The gallery is open from 10am to 7pm Tuesday through Saturday at 118 Nguyen Van Thu Street in District 1. VNS Top designer Cong Tri reveals personality through fashion exhibition The famously reticent fashion designer Nguyen Cong Tri is opening up through an exhibition that starts in HCM City this week. French artist François Andes to hold exhibition in HCMC A… Read full this story

Galerie Quynh hosts new work by local artist have 311 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.