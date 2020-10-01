CMC Technology & Solution named Top 10 APAC cloud consulting and service companies

US-based CIO Advisor magazine has honored CMC Technology & Solution (CMC TS) as one of Top 10 APAC Cloud Consulting/Services companies. CMC TS is the only Vietnamese enterprise to be on this list.

CMC TS is among Top 10 APAC Cloud Consulting/Services Companies.

Top 10 APAC Cloud Consulting/Service Companies were evaluated based on the Solution Quality, Implementation Capabilities, Service Growth, Development Strategies, and Technology Investment Scale.

The award committee included technology editors of CIO Advisor magazine. This is the US-based ICT magazine, connecting CIOs, CTOs, industry experts in the Asia-Pacific region to contribute, share technology trends and solutions.

CMC TS is currently one of the leading cloud consulting and service providers in Vietnam, providing a comprehensive cloud transformation roadmap for businesses: from consulting, designing, deploying to modernize applications and managed services. The unique point of the solution is CMC Multi-Cloud strategy: CMC TS together with CMC Telecom not only provide CMC Cloud solution developed by CMC but also cooperate with international technology companies in the world to allow enterprise to connect to other IT ecosystems in the world.

Mr. Ho Thanh Tung – CMC TS’s CEO on CIO Advisor magazine.

CMC TS is the leading distributor, authorized service provider and cloud service partner of Microsoft, Samsung SDS, Amazon Web Services, SAP, Salesforce, Oracle, Dell, HPE ,… In 2019, CMC TS became Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) and the only domestic partner authorized to provide Microsoft FastTrack service in Vietnam.

By collaborating with other global technology giants, CMC TS supports organizations from public sector, financial institutions and enterprises in the area of intelligent infrastructure, system integration, information security, cloud and applications transformation. At the same time, CMC TS aims to invest in new technologies based on Cloud, Big Data, AI, Blockchain, RPA (Robotic Process Automation),…

Mr. Ho Thanh Tung – CEO of CMC TS shared with CIO Advisor Magazine: “The strategy of CMC Technology & Solution is to become a prestigious and leading service provider, a digital transformation partner to deliver customers a lot of benefits, including innovative IT solutions, new business models, employee empowerment, improve customer experience and optimize business operations in Vietnam and APAC.”

CMC TS (stands for CMC Technology & Solution) was established in April 2019 by consolidating the capabilities, experience in system integration, software, information security of 4 CMC Corporation’s companies (CMC System Integration, CMC System Integration Sai Gon, CMC Software, CMC Cyber Security). CMC TS provides total IT solutions and services, from consulting, designing, implementation to IT system operation, maintenance and digital transformation solutions and cyber security.

Mai Lan