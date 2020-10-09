Agro-forestry-fishery exports record trade surplus

Rice, forestry highlights In the first eight months of this year, agro-forestry-fishery exports totaled US$26.15 billion, representing a year on year drop of 0.9 percent, according to the ministry report. Export revenue of major agricultural products was estimated at nearly US$12 billion, down 3.2 percent; husbandry at US$250 million, down 25 percent; seafood products at US$5.2 billion, down 5.3 percent; and major forest products at more than US$7.8 billion, up 10.3 percent. During the same period, the country imported farming products worth US$19.9 billion, a 2.5 percent drop, with import value of major agro-forestry-fishery products estimated at US$16 billion, a decrease of 5.2 percent. Despite the Covid-19 impact, export businesses promoted agricultural sales to key markets, resulting in a trade surplus of about US$6.2 billion, an increase of 4.9 percent year on year. Rice was one of the agricultural export highlights during the period. Nguyen Quoc Toan, Director of the MARD’s Agro Processing and Market Development Department said that despite the decreased export volume, rice export value in this period reached US$2.2 billion, a year on year increase of 10.4 percent thanks to high export prices, averaging US$488 per tonne. In late August 2020, the Trung An Hi-Tech Agriculture Joint… Read full this story

