BizInfo Yuanta Vietnam increases charter capital to VND1.5 trillion Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020,17:31 (GMT+7) Yuanta Vietnam increases charter capital to VND1.5 trillion Yuanta Vietnam has announced to increase its charter capital to VND1.5 trillion (US$64.5 million) to improve its competitiveness and ability to provide capital to domestic investors. On August 5, 2020, the State Securities Commission of Vietnam approved Yuanta Vietnam’s application to raise its charter capital, making it one of the stock brokerages with the highest charter capital in the Vietnamese stock market. Specifically, the company has launched the YSR8 product. Accordingly, its customers registering to use the product will be refunded 100% of the interest sum of their margin loans if they meet certain requirements of the company. To get more information about the product, customers can contact the company’s customer care division via phone number: (028) 3622 6868 (ext 1) or email: [email protected], or contact employees of Yuanta Vietnam. In addition, Yuanta Vietnam has introduced many attractive programs. Customers opening online accounts will receive e-vouchers and enjoy transaction fees of only 0.099% from May 1 to December 31 this year. They can also go to Taiwan to study the futures and warrant market with Yaunta Vietnam from June 1 to November… Read full this story

