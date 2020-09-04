A group of five young Vietnamese spent the National Day holiday going around Ho Chi Minh City to give free meals to people in need. While most people enjoyed National Day, a holiday celebrating Vietnam’s independence on September 2, doing leisure activities, the five members of ‘Quyet tam manh’ (Strong Determination) spent the day doing good for others. The group began their day by handing out 450 bottles of water and 600 face masks to workers who were taking a rest and pedestrians on the sidewalk of Hoang Minh Giam Street that runs along Gia Dinh Park in Go Vap District. The members then rushed to prepare 200 free meals for the poor, including lottery ticket sellers and homeless people, on Ung Van Khiem Street in Binh Thanh District and Ba Thang Hai Street in District 10. A member of the group ‘Quyet tam manh’ gives a bottle of water to a lottery ticket seller in Go Vap District, Ho Chi Minh City, September 2, 2020. Photo: Nhat Thinh / Tuoi Tre According to the group’s leader Le Quang Van Long, all the expenses for the charitable activities were covered by the group members. “The group is a destination for… Read full this story

Young people give free meals to the less fortunate in Saigon have 370 words, post on tuoitrenews.vn at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.