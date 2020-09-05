Lê Hương Autumn has arrived and brought the best season in the northwestern region. The forests, mountains and terraced rice fields are covered with a new brilliant bright yellow coat. There are thousands of square kilometres of terraced rice fields in the northwestern region including magnificent terraced rice fields in Mù Cang Chải (Yên Bái Province), Hoàng Su Phì (Hà Giang Province) and Sa Pa (Lào Cai Province), which are loved by both domestic and foreign tourists. Those who have been to the region in this season are eager to return while those who have never been will have an incredible experience ahead of them. Early September until the end of October is the best time to seek out the beautiful yellow colour of the northwest. Terraced fields are used to grow rice on sloped spaces by various ethnic groups. To plant water rice on mountains, locals have to exploit mountains, make even spaces on the slope and make canals to bring water from higher peak to the spaces. Yellow season is the golden time for photographers to hunt photos in northwest region. Photo taken in Tú Lệ Commune, Văn Chấn District, Yên Bái Province. — VNS Photo Lê Thị Hương Giang The beauty… Read full this story

Yellow season arrives in northwestern region have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.