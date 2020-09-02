Captured by their teacher as a gift, a collection of student graduation photos went viral on Facebook in Vietnam in mid-August thanks to its heartwarming depiction of the familial love between the high school graduates and their parents. It portrays high school students in graduation gowns, holding a red diploma while their families are by their side, their faces glowing with satisfaction. The photos were taken by Pham Van Thong, a geography teacher at Ngo Van Nhac High School in the Mekong Delta province Tien Giang. Taken after the national high school exam in early August, these portraits are Thong’s gift to celebrate his students’ accomplishments. According to Thong, the majority of his students come from families that are floating around the poverty line; they can barely afford education for their children, let alone a graduation photoshoot. As a way to commemorate the occasion, Thong brought up the idea of a photographic project with his students and their parents. Most of the parents were excited about the idea of photographs marking such a momentous occasion in their children’s lives, Thong recollected. Some of them did refuse to appear in the images for fear that their unsightly looks might be an embarrassment for their children. “However, most kids… Read full this story

Yearbook photos celebrate poor Vietnameses parents’ devotion to their children’s education have 326 words, post on tuoitrenews.vn at September 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.