Workers keep highways safe for all

Highway maintenance workers of Quế Phong Traffic Management Sub-division clear the plants and ditches on Highway No 48 in Nghệ An Province. — Photo baogiaothong.vn NGHỆ AN — In the extreme heat of July, a group of workers in Quế Phong District, central Nghệ An Province, the highway maintenance workers of Quế Phong Traffic Management Sub-division were still hard at work. Võ Thị Lan Hương, 42, head of the sub-division, said there are twelve employees, including seven men and five women. They are assigned to manage 62km of road, including 53km of Highway No 48 and 9km of provincial road 544B, near the border with Laos. The highway maintenance workers have to ensure highways and roads are in safe and working order. They must complete a variety of tasks on the roads including regular maintenance, tree removal, creating dividing lines, and fixing any defects in the road such as potholes caused by floods, wear and tear and extreme weather, according to Hương. Hương said they face many difficulties in management, maintenance and repair of mountain roads because most of them were built many years ago. Landslides can also strike any time, she added.

