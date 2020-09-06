With empty pockets and guitar in hand

THE WRITE STUFF: Hồ Nhật Hà and his book Đi Bộ Xuyên Việt Với Cây Đàn Guitar (Walking Through Việt Nam with a Guitar). Photo courtesy of Hồ Nhật Hà by Lương Thu Hương To inspire others with positive messages about life, Hồ Nhật Hà has released a book entitled Đi Bộ Xuyên Việt Với Cây Đàn Guitar (Walking Through Việt Nam with a Guitar), which records his memorable 113-day journey on foot around Việt Nam exploring nature, people, and himself. The 344-page book contains 16 ‘lessons’ about life Hà learned on the journey, which are also 16 ‘beliefs’ that helped him complete the 2,300km trip with guitar in hand. For example, each person has his or her own morale that helps them overcome any circumstances to lead a happy life, people should live in harmony with nature, and every dream can be realised with effort. In addition to life lessons, the 33-year-old man includes knowledge he gained on the trip, like survival skills, communication skills, and coping skills. Recounted chronologically, Walking Through Việt Nam with a Guitar begins with Hà getting in shape to prepare for the trip and then departing Hồ Chí Minh City in October 2017… Read full this story

