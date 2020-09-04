What lies behind T&T interest in Vinafood 2?

Do Quang Hien, chairman of the Board of Directors cum general director of T&T Group Recently, T&T Group expressed interest in buying the 125 million shares (representing 25 per cent of the charter capital) on offer to become the strategic investor of Vinafood 2. This movement, makes the public think that T&T is going mainly for the golden land plots held by Vinafood 2, while acquiring the company would be a good basis for the group to set foot in the agricultural sector. T&T group operates in numerous sectors, including property, finance, industry, sports investments, and import-export trading. Besides, on February 6, 2018, T&T Group and Boskalis Group from Netherlands signed an agreement to co-operate in the seaport sector. Furthermore, T&T invested in a series of domestic agricultural firms, including Vietnam General of Agriculture Material Corporation Limited (Vigecam), Vietnam National Vegetable, Fruit and Agricultural Product Corporation JSC, and Hanoi Trade Corporation. This movement, makes the public think that T&T is going mainly for the golden land plots held by Vinafood 2, while acquiring the company would be a good basis for the group to set foot in the agricultural sector. According to the latest developments, T&T signed the agreement to… Read full this story

