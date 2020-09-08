WGI and GE promote literacy through launch of new education platform

The new platform Lyra aims to make literacy lessons more accessible for both adults and children The app, co-developed by WGI and GE, represents the start of WGI’s transition to a digital provider of literacy learning, and makes learning literacy skills more accessible for both adults and children. The app’s 26 modules are based on the evidence-based synthetic phonics approach to literacy and build on the foundation of WGI’s six years of in-person education. “We realised that while there will never be enough teachers, there are enough mobile devices, and they are already in the hands of people who can benefit from literacy training,” said Chance Wilson, WGI chairman, CEO and founder. “We worked quickly to bring on new teachers and set up programmes in new communities, we wanted to do more given the urgent need.” Wilson, who set up WGI six years ago as a fourteen-year-old middle school student, is passionate about bringing literacy to as many people as possible. At first, he set up in-person classes in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Once established there, he set about developing plans for national and global impact, which eventually saw a partnership with GE blossom through GE’s global network… Read full this story

