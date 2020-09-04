VSIP sets up rice ATMs for workers

People kept a two-meter distance between each other while waiting to receive rice from VSIP In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people are getting hit hard by the pandemic, VSIP gifted thousands of essentials to citizens who are coping with difficulties in Haiphong city and Bac Ninh province. In May 9-13, VSIP Bac Ninh in co-ordination with investors and other private donors hand over more than 4.300 packages of rice and necessities to low-income workers at communes of Dai Dong, Phu Chan, Hoa Tien, Yen Phu, Tam Giang, and Cho town. All the activities took place while observing safety guidelines such as temperature checks, offering visitors hand sanitiser, two-metre safe distancing, and handing out free face masks. Representatives of VSIP Haiphong handing over rice packages to residents of An Lu commune, Thuy Nguyen district In May 11-19, VSIP Haiphong continued the programme to give away 950 packages of rice to the poor at the communes of An Lu, Thuy Trieu, Trung Ha, Thuy Son, Thuy Duong, Lap Le, Tan Duong, and Duong Quan. Also, the company gifted 382 10kg packages of rice each to disadvantaged workers who are working at VSIP Haiphong. Bac Ninh residents happily picked up… Read full this story

