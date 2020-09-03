VSIP Bac Ninh to hold concert to commemorate Trinh Cong Son

Canh Vac Kinh Bac concert will gather Vietnam’s leading vocal singers to bring a moment of pleasure for the audience The concert promises to bring back dim memories and vicarious thrill. With the rhythm of immortal songs, people would be encouraged to live happily and build up Vietnam as a beautiful home. Contributing to the concert are MC Vu Manh Cuong and leading vocal singers in Vietnam like Thanh Lam, Tung Duong, Pham Thu Ha, Duc Tuan, Tran Manh Tuan, Tan Son, and Hoang Trang. More than 20 of Trinh Cong Son’s songs will be played at the concert were edited by artist Trinh Vinh Trinh. Participants will be transported back in time through the catchy tunes of Ha trang, Ru tinh, Xin mat troi ngu yen, and Huyen thoai me. VSIP Bac Ninh has actively run social activity programmes to enhance residents’ life The concert is also an ideal opportunity for local residents as well as workers in the integrated township and industrial park to socialise and get to know each other better. Additionally, the concert will not be the only event for the day, with a food fair, Trinh Cong Son fanclub, and Street Zumba will be displayed from 3pm. It is anticipated… Read full this story

