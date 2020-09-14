VNA needs to maintain position as Party, State’s trustworthy information center: PM

During a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the agency in Hanoi on September 13, PM Phuc lauded generations of the VNA’s leaders, reporters, technicians,and staff for making great contributions to the cause of national construction and defense. He also expressed his gratitude for its nearly 260 journalist-martyrs, accounting for two-thirds of the country’s total, for laying down their lives on the mission. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaking at the event He recalled that historical moments of the nation, covered by VNA’s journalist-soldiers, became known and supported by the world. Its reporters and staff were present on almost battlefields, overcame a raft of challenges to send news and photos about the brave struggle of the nation in a rapid and objective manner, thus inspiring a strong will to regain national independence and reunification and creating a motivation for emulation movements nationwide. Building on achievements over the past 75 years, the VNA needs to take the vanguard in information and popularization work, including disseminating the Party’s policies and guidelines, the State laws, contributing to bringing the Party and National Assembly’s resolutions, the Government’s programs and action plans into life, he said. He added that the VNA also needs to promptly… Read full this story
- Analysis: 2007 Global State of Information Survey
- The Global State of Information Security 2006
- These Are the Most Searched For Sex Positions By State
- DuPont compromise demos need for coordination between legal and information security
- Do You Really Need a Third-Party Android Security App?
- DOJ: No Need for Warrant for Cell Location Information
- How Colorado's CISO is revamping the state's information security -- on a $6,000 budget
- What you need to know about Cisco's Data Center 3.0
- Demystifying Uptime Institute's complex Tier-Rating system for data centers
- African States Urged to Ratify Budapest Cybercrime Convention
VNA needs to maintain position as Party, State’s trustworthy information center: PM have 292 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.