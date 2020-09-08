Visit Na Hang Lake – a smaller version of Ha Long

Below are several photos of Na Hang Lake taken by photographer Nguyen Tung Duong (Hanoi) during his recent trip to Tuyen Quang. Located more than 100 kilometers North of Tuyen Quang city, the 8,000ha lake lies at the convergence of the Gam and Nang rivers in Lam Binh and Na Hang districts and is surrounded by a poetic and majestic scenery. This photo reflects a peaceful morning in Na Hang Lake. A thick blanket of fog lingers on limestone islets in Na Hang Lake. The area has been dubbed the ‘Ha Long Bay of the hills’ with 99 mounts. Visiting the area in the early morning, tourists will feel as they are wandering in a paradise on earth as mounts and limestone islets are covered by a thick blanket of fog. Tourists can take a boat trip and wander about admiring the pristine and mysterious beauty of the Pac Ta and Coc Vai Pha mounts. Duong said that the picturesque beauty of the lake definitely captivates people’s hearts. In this photo, sky and surrounding mounts cast their reflections on the smooth water surface of the lake. Na Hang lake still retains its pristine beauty with turquoise water and surrounding primeval… Read full this story

