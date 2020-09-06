Virtual painting exhibition raises funds to build houses for the poor

Chân Dung Thiếu Nữ (Portrait of A Teenage Girl), a wax on canvas painting created by late artist Lưu Công Nhân (1929-2007). Photo courtesy of the organiser HCM CITY — An exhibition showcasing paintings by 101 leading Vietnamese artists is being held to raise funds to build houses for the poor in the central province of Quảng Nam. The exhibition “Xuôi Dòng Sông Thu” (Downstream of the Thu Bồn River) is curated by arts researchers Ngô Kim Khôi and Lý Đợi, and artist Ngô Trần Vũ. The showcase includes 164 paintings in different materials such as oil, acrylic, pencil and wax crayon, and in surrealist, abstract, semi-abstract and impressionistic styles. The paintings feature a wide range of topics, including the beauty of the country, lifestyles, portraits and still life. A highlighted work is Chân Dung Thiếu Nữ (Portrait of a Teenage Girl), a wax on canvas, created in 1972 by late artist Lưu Công Nhân (1929-2007), one of Việt Nam’s most famous contemporary artists,. Nhân was a student of famous artist Tô Ngọc Vân (1906-1954), one of Việt Nam’s most influential painters in the first half of the 20th century. After graduating from the Viêt Nam Fine Arts College in 1953, Nhân travelled the country, capturing major historical events… Read full this story

