Vinh Phuc spends over VND 3.3 trillion improving medical infrastructure

The amount was spent on building a 1,000-bed provincial General Hospital and a 500-bed provincial Hospital of Obstetrics & Gynecology; perfecting hospitals and medical centers in Tam Dao, Vinh Tuong, Phuc Yen, and Song Lo districts; and upgrading 72 health stations in communes, wards and townships. The building for inpatient treatment of the Vinh Phuc provincial General Hospital is being urgently constructed and will be put into operation soon. Thanks to the investment, as of 2019, all commune medical stations had met national standards, higher than the country's average ratio of 76.5 percent. The upgrading of medical equipment has helped develop technical services in hospitals, especially intensive techniques in provincial-level hospitals. Along with provincial hospitals, medical centers in districts have also received modern medical equipment. Together with investment in infrastructure, Vinh Phuc has approved a financial autonomy mechanism for 13 out of 15 units of the health sector, which means they are responsible for 100 percent of regular spending. This has helped save nearly VND 200 billion of the regular expenses for the provincial budget annually, contributing to enhancing the activeness of medical establishments as well as the efficiency and quality of their services.

