Village in desperate need of new road

Local people struggle to travel on the muddy and bumpy road – the only road to the centre of Hra Commune in the central province of Gia Lai. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Điệp GIA LAI — More than 50 Bahnar ethnic minority households in a mountainous village of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai are in need of new roads as the unpaved road stops them from travelling after rain. The 7km road, which stretches down from the mountain to connect Đê Kôn Village with the centre of Hra Commune, becomes muddy and slippery when it rains, making it almost impossible to drive on. Trade and production activities have been forced to halt as people can not go up or down to the mountain. Worse, people in the village face the risk of not receiving timely medical treatment in emergencies. Klưn, head of Đê Kôn Village, said that the road was soft and slippery whenever it rained. In days with prolonged rainfall, motorbikes – the only vehicles in the village – couldn’t pass the road. Walking was the only option. Đê Kôn Village has a total farm area of ​​about 142 hectares. Of that, about half is cultivated by people from Kdung Village… Read full this story

