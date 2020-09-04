Vietnam’s sailing vessel arrives in Singapore

Welcoming the Vietnamese vessel were representatives of the Singaporean Navy and the Vietnamese Defense Attaché Office in Singapore. Representatives of the host’s navy congratulated the Vietnamese delegation on coming to Singapore for the exchange. They hoped that the delegation would have interesting experiences during their stay in Singapore. On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation, naval Captain Nguyen Duc Nam, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Naval Academy, Head of the delegation, thanked the host for the warm reception. The host then visited the Vietnamese vessel. On the vessel, they were briefed on the functions and foreign relations activities of the vessel over the past years. The Singaporean delegation showed delight at becoming the first to visit the vessel in its voyage this time. As scheduled, the Vietnamese sailors will hold a number of meaningful exchange activities with naval troops of Singapore during their stay in the country from April 23 to 26. Earlier, during the voyage from Nha Trang Port of Khanh Hoa province to Changi Port, Sailing Vessel 286 – Le Quy Don held a training session for 59 senior cadets of the Vietnam Naval Academy, including such contents as sail hoisting, weapon deployment, radar operation, electro-mechanics, pirate prevention, and… Read full this story

