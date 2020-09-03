Vietnam’s plywood suppliers under scrutiny over practices

Until the beginning of June, Vietnam’s exports of kitchen furniture and parts rose by 58 and 17 per cent, respectively Junma Phu Tho Co., Ltd., a fully Chinese-owned business in Vietnam, is under investigation for tax avoidance, dumping, and countervailing duties by the US Department of Commerce (DoC). The investigation started in earlier in April as the US Coalition for Fair Trade of Hardwood Plywood asked the DOC to investigate whether the company would evade anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties applied to Chinese products, which caused some Chinese manufacturers to ship parts of their products to Vietnam for assembly before exporting them to the US. In a statement to VIR, Junma’s representative Cu Duc Hoang Tai said that his company “is currently completing all necessary documents to prove that we source our input materials from Vietnam,” adding that “if the company manages to explain everything well, the investigation would not affect Junma much.” Nevertheless, the company considers hiring a lawyer to support its defence as explaining the origin of plywood from Vietnam is challenging. Failure to provide a simple explanation has already cost Junma an additional anti-dumping tax of 10.55 per cent until the end of September in another case with… Read full this story

