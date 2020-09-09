Vietnam Economy Vietnam’s foreign reserves set new record The Saigon Times Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020,14:29 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s foreign reserves set new recordThe Saigon Times A person counts U.S. banknotes. Vietnam’s foreign reserves have hit a new record of some US$92 billion and are forecast to reach some US$100 billion at the end of this year – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Vietnam’s foreign reserves have hit a new record of some US$92 billion and are forecast to reach some US$100 billion at the end of this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a monthly cabinet meeting early this month. At the end of 2019, the nation’s foreign reserves stood at US$80 billion. The State Bank of Vietnam bought an additional US$12 billion between January and August to set the new record. According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, the country had a trade surplus of around US$2.5 billion last month, taking the total in the January-August period to US$10.9 billion. Experts from SSI Research in a report said that the strong foreign currency supply enabled the central bank to make huge purchases in August. “Foreign currency supply and demand is convenient now and the greenback is under devaluation pressure in the… Read full this story

Vietnam’s foreign reserves set new record have 290 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.