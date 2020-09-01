Vietnamese startups find it difficult to call for capital

South Korea, not the US or Singapore, is the market where many Vietnamese startups will call for capital, according to Pham Ngoc Huy from Vietnam Silicon Valley.

Huy, who attended a workshop on strengthening resources to attract capital held some days ago, affirmed that South Korea investors want to pour capital into Vietnam’s startups.

Pham Ngoc Huy from Vietnam Silicon Valley (left)

In general, startups encounter difficulties when activating their business and one of the biggest tasks is seeking capital. In the first phase of operation, it is difficult to access investment funds.

Le Ha

Are made-in-Vietnam technology products going to be made by South Koreans or Chinese? Seeing signs of young Asians migrating to Vietnam to work in the technology sector, NextTech president Nguyen Hoa Binh said the so called trend of ‘made-in-Vietnam technology products made by South Korea or China’ is very likely to happen in Vietnam.