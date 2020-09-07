Vietnamese stars nominated for 100 most beautiful faces list

Heartthrob singer Sơn Tùng M-TP. — Screenshot photo HÀ NỘI — TC Candler, an art critic website, has published the nominations for the annual world-famous 100 most beautiful faces list of 2020, including three Vietnamese nominees. Every year, TC Candler publishes the list of nominees for the top 100 most beautiful female faces in the world and top 100 most handsome male faces in the world, with the final list decided by public vote. Three Vietnamese stars have been nominated, namely singer Sơn Tùng M-TP, first runner-up at Miss Việt Nam 2014 model Nguyễn Trần Huyền My and actress Khả Ngân. Ngân said she was happy and surprised to be on the list. Vietnamese actress Khả Ngân. — Screenshot photo “Many fans have sent me congratulations. I feel happy and honoured that my photo appearing next to Jennie of BLACKPINK and Natalie Portman, the world’s top beauties. Being appreciated and loved, I’m deeply touched,” she told ione.net. The list has been published annually by TC Candler and Independent Critics since 1990. Over the past 30 years, the list has been seen by hundreds of millions of people from around the world. Last year, female singer Tzuyu from South Korean girl band Twice… Read full this story
