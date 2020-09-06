Vietnamese millennial travellers consider mobile devices essential during trips

The frequency of using mobile phones for seeking travel information of Vietnamese millennial travelers. Photo Outbox Consulting HCM CITY — Compared to preceding generations, millennials are influential in the emergence of new technologies, new experiences and new travel styles, according to a report from research and consulting firm Outbox Consulting, which specialises in tourism and hospitality in Việt Nam. The report “Mobile Device Usage Habits of Vietnamese Millennial Travelers in Their Travels” conducted a survey of 246 Vietnamese millennials (26-35 years old). Millennials (the generation with birth years from 1981 to 1996) often set travel trends. Not only do mobile devices play an indispensable part during trips but the frequency of use of mobile phones to seek travel information is also very high. Around 72.3 per cent of millennial travellers said that they find it comfortable to use mobile phones throughout their travel journey, from looking for ideas and booking services to planning detailed itineraries for their trips. However, up to 13.8 per cent of Vietnamese millennial travellers surveyed stated that they still find it inconvenient to use mobile devices to look for information, book services or make travel plans. Vietnamese millennial travellers use mobile devices most commonly for taking photographs, checking in and sharing information about destinations, and looking for different places and tourist attractions at the… Read full this story

